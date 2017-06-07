the shot looks up a the dome of the synagogue as a crane lifts a piece of rebar overhead
When the big one hits, Congregation Sherith Israel will be ready. Last month, the venerable - and formerly vulnerable - San Francisco congregation completed its massive seven-year, $16 million seismic retrofit.
