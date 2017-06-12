The Latest: Police identify UPS drive...

The Latest: Police identify UPS drivers killed by co-worker

Officials have identified the three men killed after a UPS driver opened fire during a meeting at company warehouse in San Francisco. San Francisco's chief medical examiner identified the victims as 50-year-old Benson Louie and 56-year-old Wayne Chan, both of San Francisco; and 46-year-old Michael Lefiti, of Hercules.

