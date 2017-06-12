The Cast Of 'Hamilton' In San Francisco Will Perform The...
Fun news for Hamilton fanatics: Since this is the theater's traditional night off, the cast of the national tour who's currently in San Francisco is heading across the Bay to sing the national anthem before Game 5 of the NBA Finals tonight at Oracle Arena. ABC 7 breaks this news , but it sounds like only a quartet of performers from the ensemble cast will be harmonizing on the anthem: Joshua Henry , Emmy Raver-Lampman , Solea Pfeiffer , and Amber Iman .
