The 10 Best Milkshakes in San Francisco
Perhaps the best combination of beverage and dessert, the humble milkshake is classic Americana, appropriate for any time of day. Here in SF, there are spots serving up everything from the traditional 1950s whipped-cream-with-a-cherry-on-top shake to the more adventurous alcohol-infused or pie-incorporated indulgences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House passes 'Kate's Law' bill declaring war on...
|12 min
|Wildchild
|2
|San Fran could owe undocumented immigrant $190K...
|6 hr
|Trump Trump Trump
|5
|Lesbians Love
|10 hr
|Dirty girl
|2
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Thu
|anonymous
|221
|No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes...
|Jun 26
|WelbyMD
|30
|Sanctuary city leaders need to be arrested
|Jun 25
|Klink
|7
|San Francisco to Honor WWII Victims by Blowing ...
|Jun 25
|Percy
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC