Suspects accused of beating Lyft driver plead not guilty
Three men arrested in the beating of a Lyft driver on U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco in March have pleaded not guilty to felony charges and have a preliminary hearing scheduled for later this month. Derwayne Johnson, 33, one of three people arrested Wednesday by the California Highway Patrol, entered a not guilty plea Monday to all charges.
