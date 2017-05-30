Suspect IDd in slaying of tourist from Australia in San Francisco

A man was killed early Friday morning when a verbal altercation turned physical outside the Da Vinci Villa hotel at 2550 Van Ness Ave., police said A man was killed early Friday morning when a verbal altercation turned physical outside the Da Vinci Villa hotel at 2550 Van Ness Ave., police said Click through to see violent crimes reported by Bay Area cities in 2015, starting with the cities that reported the highest incidents of violent crime. Statistics from the FBI Uniform Crime Report for 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.