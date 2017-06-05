Summer of Love concert pits San Francisco against promoter

This artist's rendering, released by the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department, is what the Conservatory of Flowers in Golden Gate Park will look like when it is illuminated with psychedelic lighting in tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love. The city's Recreation and Park Department announced this week it will host the "Surrealistic Summer Solstice," a four-hour jam "featuring over 40 legendary musicians" on June 21, 2017, followed by a lighting of the Victorian-era glass greenhouse that will remain through October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.