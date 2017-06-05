Summer of Love concert pits San Franc...

Summer of Love concert pits San Francisco against promoter

Plans for a free concert in Golden Gate Park to mark the iconic summer's 50th anniversary have turned into a war of words between the city of San Francisco and an independent concert promoter. The city's Recreation and Park Department announced this week it will host the "Surrealistic Summer Solstice ," a four-hour jam "featuring over 40 legendary musicians" on June 21. The lineup includes members of Jefferson Airplane, the Grateful Dead and other bands of that era, who will perform in front of the park's landmark Conservatory of Flowers.

