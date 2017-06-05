Summer of Love concert pits San Francisco against promoter
Plans for a free concert in Golden Gate Park to mark the iconic summer's 50th anniversary have turned into a war of words between the city of San Francisco and an independent concert promoter. The city's Recreation and Park Department announced this week it will host the "Surrealistic Summer Solstice ," a four-hour jam "featuring over 40 legendary musicians" on June 21. The lineup includes members of Jefferson Airplane, the Grateful Dead and other bands of that era, who will perform in front of the park's landmark Conservatory of Flowers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Mysterious Way Uber Bans it Gay Drivers
|8 hr
|The Judge
|3
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|9 hr
|Trump Trump Trump
|170
|Milo Yiannopoulos fan sues UC Berkeley over vio...
|13 hr
|Mullahing It Over
|9
|Sex in the family bed: Does it happen? (Jul '11)
|Thu
|rai
|136
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Wed
|anonymous
|209
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|Jun 6
|American
|4
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun 4
|San Fran 2
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC