Stunning floral decor for your next outdoor party
Behind her design studio, Brookshire plants greenery like abutilon, fern fronds, jasmine, and fuchsia to clip for bouquets. Mostly, though, she uses the small backyard to host parties, from impromptu cocktail hours to giant birthday bashes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|18 hr
|San fran 1
|1
|I stand with POSEY
|Fri
|slammed the cycle
|2
|Family moves forward with firearm lawsuit
|Fri
|economy
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Thu
|anonymous
|206
|No Global Warning
|Jun 1
|Nuts
|1
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|May 29
|R12 Freon
|3
|Pete Kampfer (Nov '13)
|May 27
|Ratonymous
|25
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC