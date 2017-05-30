Solo climber is 1st up Yosemite's El Capitan without ropes
This Jan. 14, 2015 file photo shows El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, Calif. An elite rock climber has become the first to climb alone to the top of the massive granite wall in Yosemite National Park without ropes or safety gear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|16 hr
|San Fran 2
|2
|I stand with POSEY
|22 hr
|Gay
|3
|The Mysterious Way Uber Bans it Gay Drivers
|22 hr
|Gay
|1
|Family moves forward with firearm lawsuit
|Jun 2
|economy
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Jun 1
|anonymous
|206
|No Global Warning
|Jun 1
|Nuts
|1
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|May 29
|R12 Freon
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC