Single Tickets for San Francisco Opera's 2017 Fall Season On Sale Monday, 6/26

Single tickets for San Francisco Opera's 2017 Fall Season at the War Memorial Opera House go on sale Monday, June 26, 2017, at 10 a.m. Tickets may be purchased online at sfopera.com ; in-person at the San Francisco Opera Box Office, located at 301 Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco and open Mondays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and by phone at 864-3330 during Box Office hours. Full and Half Series subscription packages are also available.

