SFPD arrest SoCal man in murder of Australian tourist
San Francisco police have arrested a 34-year-old Southern Calfornia man in the deadly beating of an Australian touri st, according to the San Francisco Police Department. SFPD officers arrested David Murillo, of Hesperia, and booked him into San Francisco County Jail on a felony charge of murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|15 min
|anonymous
|208
|The Mysterious Way Uber Bans it Gay Drivers
|40 min
|Cholo
|2
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Sun
|San Fran 2
|2
|I stand with POSEY
|Sun
|Gay
|3
|Family moves forward with firearm lawsuit
|Jun 2
|economy
|1
|No Global Warning
|Jun 1
|Nuts
|1
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|May 29
|R12 Freon
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC