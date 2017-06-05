SFPD arrest SoCal man in murder of Au...

SFPD arrest SoCal man in murder of Australian tourist

Read more: KRON 4

San Francisco police have arrested a 34-year-old Southern Calfornia man in the deadly beating of an Australian touri st, according to the San Francisco Police Department. SFPD officers arrested David Murillo, of Hesperia, and booked him into San Francisco County Jail on a felony charge of murder.

