SF pays to settle Fire Department harassment case
Jessica Kennedy claimed she was sexually harassed by former Assistant Deputy Chief Kenneth Lombardi after she was hired in 2013. Jessica Kennedy claimed she was sexually harassed by former Assistant Deputy Chief Kenneth Lombardi after she was hired in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Fran could owe undocumented immigrant $190K...
|2 hr
|Trump Trump Trump
|5
|Lesbians Love
|6 hr
|Dirty girl
|2
|House passes 'Kate's Law' bill declaring war on...
|11 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Thu
|anonymous
|221
|No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes...
|Jun 26
|WelbyMD
|30
|Sanctuary city leaders need to be arrested
|Jun 25
|Klink
|7
|San Francisco to Honor WWII Victims by Blowing ...
|Jun 25
|Percy
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC