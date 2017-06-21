SF Cyclist Killed In Rush Hour Collision

SF Cyclist Killed In Rush Hour Collision

A cyclist was killed Tuesday, after police say he was struck by a driver at a busy San Francisco intersection. According to the San Francisco Police Department, a male cyclist in his 40s was riding through the intersection of Alemany Boulevard and Silver Avenue at 5:34 p.m.Tuesday when the incident occurred.

