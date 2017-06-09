Self-driving vehicle involved in coll...

Self-driving vehicle involved in collision with San Francisco bicyclist

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

A bicyclist suffered minor injuries in a collision with a self-driving vehicle in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood last month, the California Department of Motor Vehicles reported today. The collision, which the DMV reported as part of its tracking program for autonomous vehicles, involved a 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV equipped with autonomous driving technology driving on May 25. The collision occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. when the vehicle, which was driving north on 11th Street, made a left turn onto Mission Street in the outer of two turn lanes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Support President Trump 8 hr Anonymous 5
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... 15 hr Truth 171
The Mysterious Way Uber Bans it Gay Drivers Thu The Judge 3
News Milo Yiannopoulos fan sues UC Berkeley over vio... Thu Mullahing It Over 9
News Sex in the family bed: Does it happen? (Jul '11) Thu rai 136
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Wed anonymous 209
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... Jun 6 American 4
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,894 • Total comments across all topics: 281,641,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC