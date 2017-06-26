Scenes From SF Pride Weekend, Trans March, Dyke March, And The Parade

While tension and violence have marred a lot of demonstrations and celebrations around the world in the last year - most notably the Bastille Day massacre in Nice last year, and this past weekend's overreaction by Istanbul police to LGBT Pride demonstrators there - Pride 2017 in San Francisco came off without a hitch, much to the relief of those of us in the media who didn't want to have to leave a party on Sunday to cover some mindless act of violence. The weekend began, as it has for 14 years, with Friday evening's Trans March, which has grown into arguably the largest annual demonstration of trans rights, recognition, and equality in the world.

