Sand Hill Road Joins Private Capital Flooding Into Marijuana...

The news last month that Bob Marley's son, Damian Marley, and a Los Angeles-based venture capital company have purchased High Times magazine for $70 million is the latest in a string of large private investments in the cannabis industry. How large? The total of private capital moved into the cannabis business reached almost $2 billion between January 2016 and April 2017, according to cannabis business analysts New Frontier Data and Viridian Capital Advisors.

