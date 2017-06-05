Sand Hill Road Joins Private Capital ...

Sand Hill Road Joins Private Capital Flooding Into Marijuana...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: News Times

The news last month that Bob Marley's son, Damian Marley, and a Los Angeles-based venture capital company have purchased High Times magazine for $70 million is the latest in a string of large private investments in the cannabis industry. How large? The total of private capital moved into the cannabis business reached almost $2 billion between January 2016 and April 2017, according to cannabis business analysts New Frontier Data and Viridian Capital Advisors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Support President Trump 13 hr Anonymous 5
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... 19 hr Truth 171
The Mysterious Way Uber Bans it Gay Drivers Thu The Judge 3
News Milo Yiannopoulos fan sues UC Berkeley over vio... Thu Mullahing It Over 9
News Sex in the family bed: Does it happen? (Jul '11) Thu rai 136
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Wed anonymous 209
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... Jun 6 American 4
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,606 • Total comments across all topics: 281,645,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC