San Jose woman pleads guilty in homeless identity theft scheme
Federal prosecutors say a San Jose woman has pleaded guilty to charges that she stole social security numbers from homeless people and used them to file false tax returns. The U.S. Attorney's Office in San Francisco says a judge on Monday accepted 74-year-old Diep Vo's plea to charges including aggravated identity theft and submitting false claims for tax refunds.
