San Francisco's Transit Agency Promises No Immigration Raids
Bay Area Rapid Transit, which operates mass transit in the San Francisco area, reassured riders Thursday that it won't conduct immigration raids on board its vehicles or target people seeking a job with the agency. The transit agency's board passed a resolution that prohibits the use of its funds or resources to enforce federal immigration law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|7 hr
|anonymous
|217
|No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes...
|20 hr
|Frogface Kate
|26
|a When does Ramadan end? Ta a raditiona alists,...
|Thu
|Ramadan deaths
|4
|Stop Taxing the Rulers!
|Jun 19
|trumpnozellite
|1
|China white, H, Please help asap
|Jun 18
|Doublecupple
|1
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun 18
|Doublecupple
|3
|Washington D.C. Shooting
|Jun 16
|FCC investigated ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC