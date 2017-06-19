San Francisco's Transit Agency Promis...

San Francisco's Transit Agency Promises No Immigration Raids

Bay Area Rapid Transit, which operates mass transit in the San Francisco area, reassured riders Thursday that it won't conduct immigration raids on board its vehicles or target people seeking a job with the agency. The transit agency's board passed a resolution that prohibits the use of its funds or resources to enforce federal immigration law.

