San Francisco's new poet laureate is named
Kim Shuck, a native of San Francisco whose work explores her multiethnic roots, has been named the city's new poet laureate. A descendant of Poles and Cherokees, Shuck is San Francisco's seventh poet laureate, succeeding Alejandro Murgua.
