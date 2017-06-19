San Francisco's new poet laureate is ...

San Francisco's new poet laureate is named

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Kim Shuck, a native of San Francisco whose work explores her multiethnic roots, has been named the city's new poet laureate. A descendant of Poles and Cherokees, Shuck is San Francisco's seventh poet laureate, succeeding Alejandro Murgua.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes... 1 hr Red Crosse 25
News a When does Ramadan end? Ta a raditiona alists,... 5 hr Ramadan deaths 4
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Mon anonymous 215
Stop Taxing the Rulers! Jun 19 trumpnozellite 1
China white, H, Please help asap Jun 18 Doublecupple 1
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc Jun 18 Doublecupple 3
Washington D.C. Shooting Jun 16 FCC investigated ... 2
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,966 • Total comments across all topics: 281,944,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC