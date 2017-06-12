San Francisco's 911 dispatch center understaffed
Increased 911 call volume coupled with a dwindling staff has led to a crisis for San Francisco emergency dispatch with response times lagging and many calls during high volume periods going unanswered. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors' public safety committee held a hearing today on the plight of the city's dispatchers, many of whom are working hours of mandatory overtime every day, amounting to hundreds or even thousands of hours over the course of a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|51 min
|change your heart
|213
|San Francisco district attorney expands Uber la... (Aug '15)
|3 hr
|Federal Dot
|7
|McDonald's will use Snapchat to hire 250,000
|5 hr
|Jane
|1
|Sex in the family bed: Does it happen? (Jul '11)
|Sun
|Michelle
|137
|Embarcadero BART station evacuated after smoke ...
|Sun
|Michelle
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Sun
|Michelle
|211
|High Court Says Taxpayer's Lawsuits Not Limited...
|Jun 10
|USS LIBERTY
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC