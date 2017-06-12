San Francisco's 911 dispatch center understaffed

Increased 911 call volume coupled with a dwindling staff has led to a crisis for San Francisco emergency dispatch with response times lagging and many calls during high volume periods going unanswered. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors' public safety committee held a hearing today on the plight of the city's dispatchers, many of whom are working hours of mandatory overtime every day, amounting to hundreds or even thousands of hours over the course of a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.