San Francisco woman, Martinez man killed in motorcycle crashes
One accident claimed the life of Macshell McIlvenna , 51, of San Francisco on Highway 101 just north of Ninth Street in San Francisco, according to the medical examiner's office. McIlvenna died in a solo crash shortly after noon Monday when she apparently lost control of her Harley-Davidson motorcycle while navigating a curve on the highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
