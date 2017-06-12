San Francisco UPS shooting leaves 4 d...

San Francisco UPS shooting leaves 4 dead, including gunman

3 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

A UPS employee opened fire at a San Francisco package delivery facility on Wednesday, killing three employees and then himself as officers closed in, police and the company said. San Francisco assistant police chief Toney Chaplin said at a news conference that two others were wounded in the shooting that prompted a massive police response in an industrial neighborhood near downtown.

San Francisco, CA

