San Francisco UPS shooting leaves 4 dead, including gunman
A UPS driver said a gunman opened fire as drivers and managers were assembling for a morning meeting in San Francisco and that he saw a co-worker get shot. Marvin Calderon told San Francisco Bay Area news station KNTV that he heard five to six gunshots and that he recognized the gunman as a fellow employee, but he did not know him personally.
