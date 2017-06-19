San Francisco to ban sales of vaping ...

San Francisco to ban sales of vaping flavored liquid

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

San Francisco has approved a bill that bans the sale of flavored nicotine-laced liquid used in electronic cigarettes and flavored to... . FILE - This Thursday, July 16, 2015 file photo shows bottles of various flavors of vapor solution, known as "juice," for use in e-cigarettes at a shop in Sacramento, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News a When does Ramadan end? Ta a raditiona alists,... 12 hr O_coqueiro 2
News No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes... Tue okimar 23
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Mon anonymous 215
Stop Taxing the Rulers! Jun 19 trumpnozellite 1
China white, H, Please help asap Jun 18 Doublecupple 1
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc Jun 18 Doublecupple 3
Washington D.C. Shooting Jun 16 FCC investigated ... 2
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,313 • Total comments across all topics: 281,930,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC