San Francisco: Multiple injured in shooting at warehouse
San Francisco [U.S.], June 14 : Several people were injured after a shooting at a UPS facility in the area of 17th Street and San Bruno Avenue in San Francisco. The San Francisco Police are responding to a shooting at a building near the Bayshore Freeway, the Law Enforcement department said in a tweet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WHO voted for Pelosie
|15 hr
|FCC investigated ...
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|19 hr
|anonymous
|212
|Dog Spay/Neuter
|Wed
|New2Area
|1
|Washington D.C. Shooting
|Wed
|Democrat
|1
|Illegals are criminals
|Jun 13
|Deport them all
|1
|The Mysterious Way Uber Bans it Gay Drivers
|Jun 13
|Mohamma smellslik...
|4
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|Jun 13
|Mohamma smellslik...
|199
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC