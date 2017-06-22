San Francisco Moves to Ban Sales of Vaping Flavors, Menthol Cigarettes
San Francisco city supervisors approved this week an ordinance to ban the sales of flavored vaping liquid. The measure would also prohibit sales of menthol cigarettes and other flavored tobacco products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes...
|11 hr
|Frogface Kate
|26
|a When does Ramadan end? Ta a raditiona alists,...
|17 hr
|Ramadan deaths
|4
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Jun 19
|anonymous
|215
|Stop Taxing the Rulers!
|Jun 19
|trumpnozellite
|1
|China white, H, Please help asap
|Jun 18
|Doublecupple
|1
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun 18
|Doublecupple
|3
|Washington D.C. Shooting
|Jun 16
|FCC investigated ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC