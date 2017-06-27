San Francisco man arrested in Tenderl...

San Francisco man arrested in Tenderloin slaying

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

A 45-year-old San Francisco man was arrested Sunday in connection with a fatal shooting of a street cleaner in the Tenderloin neighborhood last week, officials said. John Muhammed was arrested on Third Street and Palou Avenue in the Hunters Point neighborhood about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in connection with the slaying of Carl Holman , 43, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) 1 hr anonymous 221
News San Fran could owe undocumented immigrant $190K... 3 hr HOLLA ISABELLA 2
News No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes... Jun 26 WelbyMD 30
Sanctuary city leaders need to be arrested Jun 25 Klink 7
News San Francisco to Honor WWII Victims by Blowing ... Jun 25 Percy 1
News a When does Ramadan end? Ta a raditiona alists,... Jun 22 Ramadan deaths 4
Stop Taxing the Rulers! Jun 19 trumpnozellite 1
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,632 • Total comments across all topics: 282,106,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC