San Francisco man arrested in Tenderloin slaying

A 45-year-old San Francisco man was arrested Sunday in connection with a fatal shooting of a street cleaner in the Tenderloin neighborhood last week, officials said. John Muhammed was arrested on Third Street and Palou Avenue in the Hunters Point neighborhood about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in connection with the slaying of Carl Holman , 43, police said.

