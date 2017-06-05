San Franciscans went to bars to drink 'Comey-Kazi' and coffee during...

Bars as far as Washington, DC, Houston, and New York City opened early to screen Comey's testimony - his first public comments since he was fired by President Trump, without warning, in May. Dozens of people turned out at Clooney's Pub, an old-school bar in San Francisco's Mission District, to commiserate while drinking "Comey-Kazi" and "Im-PEACH-mint" beverages. I knew I was in the right place for the Comey watch party when I saw the menu board out front.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.