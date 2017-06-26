Ron Howard: I've been around Star War...

Ron Howard: I've been around Star Wars from the beginning

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The 'Inferno' filmmaker has stepped in to helm the Han Solo spin-off movie - which focuses on the origins of the Rebel Alliance leader, played by Alden Ehrenreich - after Phil Lord and Christopher Miller recently stepped away due to "creative differences". Speaking at the Cannes Lions film event, Ron explained: "I've been around the 'Star Wars' universe from the beginning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc 41 min American 4
News No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes... 43 min American 29
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) 5 hr anonymous 218
News a When does Ramadan end? Ta a raditiona alists,... 7 hr Fitius T Bluster 5
Sanctuary city leaders need to be arrested Sun Klink 7
News San Francisco to Honor WWII Victims by Blowing ... Sun Percy 1
Stop Taxing the Rulers! Jun 19 trumpnozellite 1
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,924 • Total comments across all topics: 282,042,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC