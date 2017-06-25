Rainbow Pride splashes across San Fra...

Rainbow Pride splashes across San Francisco

14 hrs ago Read more: SFBay

From downtown to the Castro, from Dolores Park to Civic Center, a spectrum of acceptance and inclusion shined across San Francisco streets all weekend, culminating Sunday with the 47th annual Pride parade up Market Street. Cast amid a foreboding backdrop of political uncertainty, hundreds of thousands descended on The City to celebrate equality, diversity and our right to love who and how we please.

San Francisco, CA

