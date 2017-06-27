Pro-ISIS message hacked onto LA Count...

Pro-ISIS message hacked onto LA County supervisors web site

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors website was hacked today, with someone substituting a pro-Islamic State group message for links to county information. Before county technicians took the site offline, a message was visible in the middle of an all-black screen.

