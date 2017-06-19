Police: UPS shooter in San Francisco armed with stolen guns
San Francisco Police Commander Greg McEachern addresses the media on Friday, June 23, 2017. Commander Greg McEachern said Friday that a UPS driver who fatally shot three colleagues last week before killing himself was armed with two stolen guns.
