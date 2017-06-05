Photos: Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett reduces price of San Francisco mansion
Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett has trimmed the price of his Sea Cliff mansion in San Francisco by $2 million to $14 million. The four bedroom, four-and-a-half bath property encompasses 4,180 square feet.
