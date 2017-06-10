Palo Alto police seek help solving 16-year-old murder case
Palo Alto police are asking for help in solving a homicide that took place on this date 16 years ago, police said Saturday. Maria was a student at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, studying to be a digital special effects designer, her sister said.
