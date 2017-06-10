Palo Alto police seek help solving 16...

Palo Alto police seek help solving 16-year-old murder case

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

Palo Alto police are asking for help in solving a homicide that took place on this date 16 years ago, police said Saturday. Maria was a student at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, studying to be a digital special effects designer, her sister said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sex in the family bed: Does it happen? (Jul '11) 4 hr Michelle 137
News Embarcadero BART station evacuated after smoke ... 4 hr Michelle 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) 4 hr Michelle 211
News San Francisco district attorney expands Uber la... (Aug '15) 21 hr Gay 4
News High Court Says Taxpayer's Lawsuits Not Limited... 21 hr USS LIBERTY 1
Support President Trump Fri Anonymous 5
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... Fri Truth 171
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,186 • Total comments across all topics: 281,676,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC