Nobody wants this mansion near San Fr...

Nobody wants this mansion near San Francisco's 'Billionaire...

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Albany Times Union

A listing first popped up in 2008 for $27.5 million. As time went by and real estate prices in San Francisco soared, the owners of 2820 Scott Street raised the asking price in order to keep up with the market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I stand with POSEY 2 hr Gay 3
The Mysterious Way Uber Bans it Gay Drivers 2 hr Gay 1
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc Sat San fran 1 1
News Family moves forward with firearm lawsuit Fri economy 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Thu anonymous 206
No Global Warning Jun 1 Nuts 1
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... May 29 R12 Freon 3
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,529 • Total comments across all topics: 281,511,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC