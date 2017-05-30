Nobody wants this mansion near San Francisco's 'Billionaire Row' that's on sale for $29 million
A listing first popped up in 2008 for $27.5 million. As time went by and real estate prices in San Francisco soared, the owners of 2820 Scott Street raised the asking price in order to keep up with the market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|7 hr
|San Fran 2
|2
|I stand with POSEY
|12 hr
|Gay
|3
|The Mysterious Way Uber Bans it Gay Drivers
|13 hr
|Gay
|1
|Family moves forward with firearm lawsuit
|Jun 2
|economy
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Jun 1
|anonymous
|206
|No Global Warning
|Jun 1
|Nuts
|1
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|May 29
|R12 Freon
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC