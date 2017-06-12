No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldest US senator
California's Dianne Feinstein turns 84 on Thursday and is displaying signs that she's headed for a re-election campaign, not a retirement party. While the Democrat has been coy when asked about seeking a fifth full term next year, her political committee, unambiguously titled Feinstein for Senate 2018, raised more than $650,000 in the first three months of this year in a cue she is looking ahead.
Since: Mar 09
11,346
The Left Coast
#1 9 hrs ago
That's just her dementia talking.
“100% American”
Since: Jul 13
9,927
Tennessee Hills
#2 8 hrs ago
A good example of why we need term limits.
#3 8 hrs ago
There's our man!! Welcome back!!
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
17,924
#4 8 hrs ago
As a dual-citizen with Israel, like Barb Boxer, Bernie Sanders, Joe Lieberman, Al Franken, Rahm Emmanuel, Michael Bloomberg, & so many others Feinstein has no business holding a Federal office.
“100% American”
Since: Jul 13
9,927
Tennessee Hills
#5 8 hrs ago
Thanks Julia.
#6 7 hrs ago
Dual citizens or not none of those scum bag POS should be near anything that effects the normal citizens of this country.
