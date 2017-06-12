No retirement talk from Dianne Feinst...

No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldest US senator

There are 6 comments on the SFGate story from 11 hrs ago, titled No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldest US senator. In it, SFGate reports that:

California's Dianne Feinstein turns 84 on Thursday and is displaying signs that she's headed for a re-election campaign, not a retirement party. While the Democrat has been coy when asked about seeking a fifth full term next year, her political committee, unambiguously titled Feinstein for Senate 2018, raised more than $650,000 in the first three months of this year in a cue she is looking ahead.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,346

The Left Coast

#1 9 hrs ago
That's just her dementia talking.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Stray- Dog

“100% American”

Since: Jul 13

9,927

Tennessee Hills

#2 8 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
That's just her dementia talking.
A good example of why we need term limits.

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Julia

Chambersburg, PA

#3 8 hrs ago
Stray- Dog wrote:
<quoted text>

A good example of why we need term limits.
There's our man!! Welcome back!!

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

17,924

Casper, WY

#4 8 hrs ago
Stray- Dog wrote:
<quoted text>

A good example of why we need term limits.
As a dual-citizen with Israel, like Barb Boxer, Bernie Sanders, Joe Lieberman, Al Franken, Rahm Emmanuel, Michael Bloomberg, & so many others Feinstein has no business holding a Federal office.

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Stray- Dog

“100% American”

Since: Jul 13

9,927

Tennessee Hills

#5 8 hrs ago
Julia wrote:
<quoted text>
There's our man!! Welcome back!!
Thanks Julia.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Liberalism is a disease

Fort Wayne, IN

#6 7 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
<quoted text>
As a dual-citizen with Israel, like Barb Boxer, Bernie Sanders, Joe Lieberman, Al Franken, Rahm Emmanuel, Michael Bloomberg, & so many others Feinstein has no business holding a Federal office.
Dual citizens or not none of those scum bag POS should be near anything that effects the normal citizens of this country.

Judged:

4

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 53 min geo washton333x 20,938
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Fri anonymous 213
Washington D.C. Shooting Fri FCC investigated ... 2
WHO voted for Pelosie Jun 15 FCC investigated ... 1
Warriors to the White House? Jun 14 Become a vigilante 2
Dog Spay/Neuter Jun 14 New2Area 1
Illegals are criminals Jun 13 Deport them all 1
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,804 • Total comments across all topics: 281,830,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC