No, really, Big Brother is watching

The Big Three of International Computing have convinced tens of millions of customers to spy on themselves. Considering this, what's the big deal when the government listens in too -- well, apart from the going-to-jail part -- at least? Apple's Siri and Homepod, and Amazon's Alexa and Echo never stop listening and recording and collecting information on their owners, family and other cohabiters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.