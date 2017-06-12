Nation-Now 4 mins ago 1:12 p.m.Shooti...

Nation-Now 4 mins ago 1:12 p.m.Shooting at UPS facility in San Francisco, suspect in custody

6 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Police had an unidentified person in custody following an apparent workplace shooting at a UPS facility in the city's Potrero Hill neighborhood. San Francisco General Hospital, located about a mile from the facility, was put on alert and told to expect as many as six victims, including the suspect.

