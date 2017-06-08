Mugshot released of man charged in death of tourist
San Francisco police have released the mugshot of the Southern California man accused of killing an Australian tourist in a fight in the city's Russian Hill neighborhood. San Francisco District Attorney's Office spokesman Alex Bastian said 34-year-old David Murillo of Hesperia was set to be arraigned Tuesday on the charges related to the death of Matthew Bate.
