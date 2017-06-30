Missing by Sophie Calle at the San Francisco waterfront this summer
Through Aug. 20, French conceptual artist Sophie Calle brings her installation Missing to San Francisco. This exhibition, presented by the Fort Mason Center for the Arts & Culture , will be her most extensive to date in the United States.
