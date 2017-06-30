Missing by Sophie Calle at the San Fr...

Missing by Sophie Calle at the San Francisco waterfront this summer

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Marina Times

Through Aug. 20, French conceptual artist Sophie Calle brings her installation Missing to San Francisco. This exhibition, presented by the Fort Mason Center for the Arts & Culture , will be her most extensive to date in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marina Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Fran could owe undocumented immigrant $190K... 9 hr tomin cali 6
Wendy Alec's Vision of the Destruction of San F... 12 hr Tim Shey 1
News House passes 'Kate's Law' bill declaring war on... 13 hr Wildchild 2
Lesbians Love Fri Dirty girl 2
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Thu anonymous 221
News No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes... Jun 26 WelbyMD 30
Sanctuary city leaders need to be arrested Jun 25 Klink 7
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,465 • Total comments across all topics: 282,150,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC