Marilyn Monroe, Joe DiMaggio's 1954 m...

Marilyn Monroe, Joe DiMaggio's 1954 marriage certificate sells for $122,500

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Holmes County Herald

The document that bound Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio in matrimony has sold for $122,500. The "Some Like It Hot" actress and New York Yankee wed on Jan. 14, 1954, in San, Francisco, California, according to their marriage certificate, which was purchased on June 3 by an entity from Goldin Auctions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Holmes County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... 11 hr American 4
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Mon anonymous 208
The Mysterious Way Uber Bans it Gay Drivers Mon Cholo 2
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc Jun 4 San Fran 2 2
I stand with POSEY Jun 4 Gay 3
News Family moves forward with firearm lawsuit Jun 2 economy 1
No Global Warning Jun 1 Nuts 1
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,069 • Total comments across all topics: 281,567,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC