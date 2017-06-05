Marilyn Monroe, Joe DiMaggio's 1954 marriage certificate sells for $122,500
The document that bound Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio in matrimony has sold for $122,500. The "Some Like It Hot" actress and New York Yankee wed on Jan. 14, 1954, in San, Francisco, California, according to their marriage certificate, which was purchased on June 3 by an entity from Goldin Auctions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Holmes County Herald.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|11 hr
|American
|4
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Mon
|anonymous
|208
|The Mysterious Way Uber Bans it Gay Drivers
|Mon
|Cholo
|2
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun 4
|San Fran 2
|2
|I stand with POSEY
|Jun 4
|Gay
|3
|Family moves forward with firearm lawsuit
|Jun 2
|economy
|1
|No Global Warning
|Jun 1
|Nuts
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC