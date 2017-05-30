Man killed in fight outside Russian H...

Man killed in fight outside Russian Hill hotel in SF

14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

San Francisco Police say of man was killed early Friday morning when a verbal altercation turned physical outside the Da Vinci Villa hotel at 2550 Van Ness Ave. San Francisco Police say of man was killed early Friday morning when a verbal altercation turned physical outside the Da Vinci Villa hotel at 2550 Van Ness Ave. A man was killed Friday morning in a fight outside a hotel in the Russian Hill neighborhood of San Francisco, authorities said. Police were called about 2:15 a.m. to the Da Vinci Villa hotel at 2550 Van Ness Ave., between Union and Filbert streets, where they found a man severely injured from a physical altercation, officials said.

