Man killed in fight outside Russian Hill hotel in SF
San Francisco Police say of man was killed early Friday morning when a verbal altercation turned physical outside the Da Vinci Villa hotel at 2550 Van Ness Ave. San Francisco Police say of man was killed early Friday morning when a verbal altercation turned physical outside the Da Vinci Villa hotel at 2550 Van Ness Ave. A man was killed Friday morning in a fight outside a hotel in the Russian Hill neighborhood of San Francisco, authorities said. Police were called about 2:15 a.m. to the Da Vinci Villa hotel at 2550 Van Ness Ave., between Union and Filbert streets, where they found a man severely injured from a physical altercation, officials said.
