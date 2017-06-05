Man gets 82 years for murder after Sa...

Man gets 82 years for murder after San Francisco fender-bender

Read more: SFGate

Michael Green, 28, was sentenced to 82 years to life in state prison for fatally shooting 23-year-old Melquiesha Warren in November 2013. Michael Green, 28, was sentenced to 82 years to life in state prison for fatally shooting 23-year-old Melquiesha Warren in November 2013.

