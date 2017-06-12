Man dies in apparent homicide in San Francisco
A man died in an apparent homicide in San Francisco's Mission Terrace neighborhood Monday morning, a police spokesman said. Officers responded at 5:43 a.m. to the area of Alemany Boulevard and Santa Rosa Avenue about someone outside near the street possibly needing help, San Francisco police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca said.
