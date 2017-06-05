Man charged in death of Australian to...

Man charged in death of Australian tourist in San Francisco

Prosecutors say a Southern California man accused of killing an Australian tourist in a fight in San Francisco has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, assault and battery. San Francisco District Attorney's Office spokesman Alex Bastian said 34-year-old David Murillo of Hesperia was set to be arraigned Tuesday on the charges related to the death of Matthew Bate.

