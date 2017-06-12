Man accused of randomly stabbing boy in Millbrae identified

The man who allegedly stabbed a 13-year-old boy outside the Millbrae public library on Friday has been identified as South San Francisco resident Nelson Tolentino, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said Monday. The stabbing happened at around 2:30 p.m. Friday as the boy stood in the front courtyard of the Millbrae Public Library at 1 Library Ave. The 44-year-old man approached the teen and began to stab him with a 4-inch folding knife, police said.

