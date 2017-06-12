Man accused of randomly stabbing boy in Millbrae identified
The man who allegedly stabbed a 13-year-old boy outside the Millbrae public library on Friday has been identified as South San Francisco resident Nelson Tolentino, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said Monday. The stabbing happened at around 2:30 p.m. Friday as the boy stood in the front courtyard of the Millbrae Public Library at 1 Library Ave. The 44-year-old man approached the teen and began to stab him with a 4-inch folding knife, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonald's will use Snapchat to hire 250,000
|58 min
|Jane
|1
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|1 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|202
|Sex in the family bed: Does it happen? (Jul '11)
|Sun
|Michelle
|137
|Embarcadero BART station evacuated after smoke ...
|Sun
|Michelle
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Sun
|Michelle
|211
|San Francisco district attorney expands Uber la... (Aug '15)
|Jun 10
|Gay
|4
|High Court Says Taxpayer's Lawsuits Not Limited...
|Jun 10
|USS LIBERTY
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC