Mad Dad In New Ad Blames Sanctuary Ci...

Mad Dad In New Ad Blames Sanctuary City Policy For Son's Death

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Sfist

Business is booming for TV ads that blame San Francisco for America's ills , as another such spot is hitting the statewide airwaves this week. Don Rosenberg, seen above, lost his son Drew in a 2010 car accident in which the younger Rosenberg was killed when his motorcycle was struck by a car driven by an unlicensed immigrant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump War Promises 3 hr oswald chambers pott 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr davey mushly mom 20,924
News Family moves forward with firearm lawsuit 5 hr economy 1
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) 18 hr anonymous 206
No Global Warning Thu Nuts 1
I stand with POSEY Wed Stan the Man 1
News San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il... May 29 R12 Freon 3
See all San Francisco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Forum Now

San Francisco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Francisco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

San Francisco, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,315 • Total comments across all topics: 281,467,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC