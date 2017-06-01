Mad Dad In New Ad Blames Sanctuary City Policy For Son's Death
Business is booming for TV ads that blame San Francisco for America's ills , as another such spot is hitting the statewide airwaves this week. Don Rosenberg, seen above, lost his son Drew in a 2010 car accident in which the younger Rosenberg was killed when his motorcycle was struck by a car driven by an unlicensed immigrant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump War Promises
|3 hr
|oswald chambers pott
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|davey mushly mom
|20,924
|Family moves forward with firearm lawsuit
|5 hr
|economy
|1
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|18 hr
|anonymous
|206
|No Global Warning
|Thu
|Nuts
|1
|I stand with POSEY
|Wed
|Stan the Man
|1
|San Francisco Creates Legal Office To Defend Il...
|May 29
|R12 Freon
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC