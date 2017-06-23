Local Queer Filmmaker Leo Herrera Imagines A World In Which AIDS Never Killed Our 'Fathers'
San Francisco-based filmmaker Leo Herrera has been at work over the last year on a film that explores a vision of a contemporary world in which AIDS never happened, a 59-year-old Keith Haring was still graffiti-ing penises over subway station posters, and a 68-year-old Robert Mapplethorpe had an active Instagram account. It's called Fathers , and Herrera refers to it as a "sci-fi documentary" that combines fiction with real footage of contemporary LGBTQ culture, including the first LGBTQ krewe Mardi Gras in New Orleans and San Francisco Pride, which he'll be shooting this weekend.
